UNRWA says nearly 450,000 displaced from Gaza’s Rafah since May 6

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday that nearly 450,000 people have been displaced from Rafah since Israel began issuing evacuation orders for the south Gaza city eight days ago.
“UNRWA estimates that nearly 450,000 people have been forcibly displaced from Rafah since May 6,” the agency said on X, formerly Twitter, without specifying where they fled to.
Israel continued to fight Hamas in Rafah on Monday, despite US warnings against a full-scale assault on the south Gaza city that is crowded with displaced Palestinians.
Israeli operations in Rafah, which borders Egypt, have closed a main crossing point for aid, which humanitarian groups say is worsening an already dire situation.
