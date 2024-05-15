Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Palestinians carry the dead body of a man at Zeitoun neighborhood after Israeli forces withdrew from the area following a raid, in Gaza City, May 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Palestinians carry the dead body of a man at Zeitoun neighborhood after Israeli forces withdrew from the area following a raid, in Gaza City, May 15, 2024. (Reuters)

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 35,233

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 35,233 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 60 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,141 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Israeli forces have battled and bombed Hamas militants around Gaza’s far-southern city of Rafah, but clashes have also flared again in northern and central areas which Israeli troops first entered months ago.

Read more:

Palestinians flee heavy fighting in Gaza on Nakba anniversary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size