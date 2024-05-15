Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 35,233

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 35,233 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 60 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,141 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
Israeli forces have battled and bombed Hamas militants around Gaza’s far-southern city of Rafah, but clashes have also flared again in northern and central areas which Israeli troops first entered months ago.
