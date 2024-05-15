Israel’s Netanyahu rejects UN backing of Palestinian statehood bid

2 min read

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday his government unanimously rejected the UN decision to promote the recognition of a Palestinian state, his office said.

“We will not let them establish a terror state from which they can attack us even more,” Netanyahu said. “Nobody will prevent us, Israel, from exercising our basic right to defend ourselves - not the UN General Assembly and not any other entity.”

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognizing it as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council “reconsider the matter favorably.”

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member - a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state - after the United States vetoed it in the UN Security Council last month.

The Palestinian push for full UN membership comes seven months into a war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and as Israel is expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the UN considers to be illegal.

