Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 17, 2024. Leo Correa/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 17, 2024. (Reuters)

Netanyahu says he hopes Israel can get aid, overcome US disagreements

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped to receive US military aid and to overcome US President Joe Biden’s pause on certain weapons, vowing to fight Hamas without American support amid what he called a disagreement with Washington.

On Tuesday, sources said the US State Department moved a $1 billion weapons aid package for Israel into the congressional review process. Asked in a CNBC interview that aired on Wednesday if he could confirm the $1 billion package movement, Netanyahu declined to say but added that he appreciates US assistance.

