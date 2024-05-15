Netanyahu says he hopes Israel can get aid, overcome US disagreements
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped to receive US military aid and to overcome US President Joe Biden’s pause on certain weapons, vowing to fight Hamas without American support amid what he called a disagreement with Washington.
On Tuesday, sources said the US State Department moved a $1 billion weapons aid package for Israel into the congressional review process. Asked in a CNBC interview that aired on Wednesday if he could confirm the $1 billion package movement, Netanyahu declined to say but added that he appreciates US assistance.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Israel’s defense minister says government must decide post-war Gaza rule
Netanyahu says no ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Rafah as almost 500,000 evacuated
Blinken says Israel needs a clear and concrete plan for Gaza’s future