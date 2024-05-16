Theme
Palestinians who fled Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip arrive with their belongings to Khan Younis on May 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
At least 35,272 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, ministry says

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 35,272 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 39 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,205 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

