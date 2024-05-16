At least 35,272 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, ministry says

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 35,272 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 39 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,205 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

