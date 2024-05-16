Hamas voices ‘regret’ over Abbas criticism at Arab summit

1 min read

Hamas said Thursday it regretted remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at an Arab summit in which he accused it of having given Israel “pretexts” to wage war on Gaza.

“We express our regret regarding the remarks made by the president of the Palestinian Authority ... at the Arab summit held in Manama,” the militant group said.

Abbas had charged that Hamas gave Israel an excuse to wage war on Gaza with its “unilateral” October 7 attack on Israel.

Hamas also called on Arab countries to “compel” Israel to end its offensive in Gaza after Arab leaders demanded an “immediate and permanent ceasefire.”

