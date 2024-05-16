Theme
This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows the 401st Brigade’s combat team tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on May 7, 2024. (AFP)
Israel says more troops to ‘enter Rafah’ as operations intensify

AFP
Published:
1 min read

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that more troops would “enter Rafah” as military operations intensify in Gaza’s far-southern city.

The operation in Rafah “will continue as additional forces will enter” the area, Gallant said, adding that “several tunnels in the area have been destroyed by our troops... this activity will intensify.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Hundreds of [terror] targets have already been struck, and our forces are maneuvering in the area,” he said in a ministry statement.

