Israel says more troops to ‘enter Rafah’ as operations intensify

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that more troops would “enter Rafah” as military operations intensify in Gaza’s far-southern city.
The operation in Rafah “will continue as additional forces will enter” the area, Gallant said, adding that “several tunnels in the area have been destroyed by our troops... this activity will intensify.”
“Hundreds of [terror] targets have already been struck, and our forces are maneuvering in the area,” he said in a ministry statement.
