At least 35,303 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, ministry says

The health ministry in Gaza said Friday that at least 35,303 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 31 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,261 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

