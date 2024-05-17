Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Displaced Palestinians walk along a devastated street as others gather at a water point to fill their jerricans in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 16, 2024. (AFP)
Displaced Palestinians walk along a devastated street as others gather at a water point to fill their jerricans in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 16, 2024. (AFP)

At least 35,303 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, ministry says

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Friday that at least 35,303 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 31 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,261 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Israeli cabinet rifts over Gaza break out into the open

US military says first aid delivered to Gaza via temporary pier

S.Africa tells UN court Israel ‘genocide’ hit ‘new and horrific stage’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size