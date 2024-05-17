Civilians must be protected before any Rafah operation, Pentagon chief tells Israel

1 min read

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a phone call with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, reinforced the “unquestionable necessity” of protecting civilians and ensuring the uninterrupted flow humanitarian aid before any potential military operation in Rafah, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Gallant said Thursday that more troops would “enter Rafah” as military operations intensify in Gaza’s far-southern city.

The operation in Rafah “will continue as additional forces will enter” the area, Gallant said, adding that “several tunnels in the area have been destroyed by our troops... this activity will intensify.”

“Hundreds of [terror] targets have already been struck, and our forces are maneuvering in the area,” he said in a ministry statement.

