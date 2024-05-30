Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on May 10, 2024 reportedly shows Israeli soldiers standing atop a main battle tank as part of the Givati Brigade operating in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / ISRAELI ARMY' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on May 10, 2024 reportedly shows Israeli soldiers standing atop a main battle tank as part of the Givati Brigade operating in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)

Israel says killed 300 militants in Rafah assault

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Israel said Thursday its army had killed about 300 Palestinian militants in Rafah since beginning a military operation in the southern Gaza city this month.

“We have already eliminated around 300 terrorists in Rafah in this operation so far,” said government spokesman David Mencer.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The military launched its Rafah incursion on May 7, despite international objections concerning the safety of Palestinian civilians sheltering in the city.

It said earlier that its forces had struck more than 50 targets across Gaza the previous day, and that troops found weapons, explosives and tunnel shafts in Rafah, and battled militants in Jabalia, in the north.

Before the Rafah offensive began, the United Nations said up to 1.4 million people were sheltering in the city.

Since then, one million have fled the area, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has said.

The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,224 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Read more:

Israeli airstrike on Rafah kills 12 as death toll mounts to 36,224

Palestinian minister hails European countries’ state recognition

Israel says Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size