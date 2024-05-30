Israel says some 300 Palestinian gunmen killed in Rafah operation

Israeli forces have killed around 300 Palestinian gunmen during an operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah launched on May 6, Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said on Thursday.
