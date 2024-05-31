Israel will not agree to halt in Gaza fighting without hostage return, official says

Israel will not agree to any halt in fighting in Gaza that is not part of a deal that includes a return of hostages, a senior Israeli security official said on Friday.
The comment came after a statement from Hamas declaring that it would be ready to reach an agreement including an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as long as Israel stopped the fighting in Gaza.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
“There will be no truce, or any halt in fighting whatsoever, in Gaza which is not part-and-parcel of a hostage-release deal,” the official said in comments sent to Reuters. “Any ceasefire would arise solely within the framework of a deal.”
Read more:
Hundreds protest in Paris over Netanyahu interview broadcast in France
US State Department official resigns in protest of Biden’s Israel policy
Spain rejects Israel’s ‘restrictions’ on consulate activities in Jerusalem