Jordan to host international humanitarian conference for Gaza on June 11

Jordan announced Friday it will host an emergency summit on June 11 to coordinate a humanitarian response to the war in Gaza.

The gathering at the Dead Sea resort, which is being jointly organized with Egypt and the United Nations, will bring together aid agency chiefs and heads of donor governments.

It “seeks to identify ways to bolster the international community’s response to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip”, the Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement.

It will also address “operational and logistical needs” and push for “a collective coordinated response” to the crisis in Gaza.

“The war in Gaza is causing extreme suffering for the entire population of... with the threat of famine, widespread trauma, and unprecedented levels of destruction, as well as lack of access to food, water, shelter or medicine”, it added.

Aid flows have slowed to a trickle since Israel launched its offensive on the southern city of Rafah in early May and took control of the Palestinian side of the city’s border crossing with Egypt.

