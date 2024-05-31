Two Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza battles, military says

1 min read

The Israeli military said on Friday that two more of its soldiers were killed in fighting in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Nearly 300 soldiers have been killed since Israel began its ground offensive in Gaza.

