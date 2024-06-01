Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A woman walks past a banner showing missiles being launched, in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 19, 2024. Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones early Friday morning, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country. On the missiles, a decorative sign reads: Allah (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A woman walks past a banner showing missiles being launched, in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP)

Iran condemns EU sanctions over drone program

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Iran on Saturday criticized the European Union’s imposition of new sanctions on high-ranking officials and the Revolutionary Guards for supplying drones to Russia and its Middle East allies.

The EU’s measures unveiled on Friday target Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and Esmail Qaani, the commander of the Guards’ foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, among others.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sanctions also target an armed forces command center, the head of a state aviation firm and the Kavan Elec-tronics Behrad company.

The Islamic republic’s foreign ministry described the move as “regrettable”, saying they were based on “repeated, absurd, and baseless excuses and accusations”.

“The European Union... once again resorted to the obsolete and ineffective tool of sanctions against the powerful Iran,” ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

The sanctions forbid any EU citizen or company from engaging in business with the listed individuals and organi-sation.

The United States and its allies including Israel accuse Iran of providing fleets of drones to its allies in the Middle East, notably to Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Kyiv and its Western allies also accuse Iran of providing Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine war, a claim the Islamic republic denies.

Read more:

Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says

Iran-backed Houthis launch fresh drone, missile attacks from Yemen: US

US sanctions target enablers of Iran’s drone production

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size