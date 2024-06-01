At least 36,379 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 36,379 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
The toll includes at least 95 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 82,407 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
