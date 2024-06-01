Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Palestinians make their way, as they inspect the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from Jabalia refugee camp, following a raid, in the northern Gaza Strip, on May 31, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinians make their way, as they inspect the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from Jabalia refugee camp, following a raid, in the northern Gaza Strip, on May 31, 2024. (Reuters)

At least 36,379 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 36,379 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 95 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 82,407 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Netanyahu insists on ‘Hamas destruction’ as part of Israeli plan to end Gaza war

Blinken presses new Gaza plan in calls with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey FMs

Explained: Israel’s three-phase Gaza ceasefire roadmap

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size