Mahmoud Ahmadinejad former President of Iran, registers as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran June 2, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad former President of Iran, registers as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran June 2, 2024. (Reuters)

Former Iran President Ahmadinejad registers to run in upcoming presidential election

Reuters
2 min read

Iran’s hardline former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered to run for president in the country’s June 28 election, organized after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

However, he could be barred from the race as the country’s cleric-led Guardian Council will vet candidates, and publish the list of qualified ones on June 11.

Ahmadinejad, a former member of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was first elected as Iran’s president in 2005 and stepped down because of term limits in 2013.

He was barred from standing in the 2017 election by the Guardian Council, a year after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned him that entering was “not in his interest and that of the country.”

A rift developed between the two after Ahmadinejad explicitly advocated checks on Khamenei’s ultimate authority.

In 2018, in rare criticism directed at Khamenei, Ahmadinejad wrote to him calling for “free” elections.

Khamenei had backed Ahmadinejad after his 2009 re-election triggered protests in which dozens of people were killed and hundreds arrested, rattling the ruling theocracy, before security forces led by the IRGC stamped out the unrest.

