The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Beijing, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The flags of China and Iran. (Reuters)

Iran summons China’s ambassador over UAE statement

2 min read

Iran’s foreign ministry summoned China’s ambassador in Tehran on Sunday to protest “baseless claims” made in a joint statement by China and the United Arab Emirates regarding three islands controlled by Iran but claimed by the UAE.

The joint statement was issued on Saturday following a visit by the Emirati president to Beijing. Paragraph 26 of the statement said China supported the UAE’s efforts to “reach a peaceful solution to the issue of the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa through bilateral negotiations.”

These three strategically located islands, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, have long been a point of contention between the UAE and Iran. Although both countries claim the islands, Iran has held them since 1971, just before the formation of the UAE following its independence from Britain.

Iran has repeatedly said it will not engage in talks over the islands, saying they are an “inseparable” part of its territory. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has consistently advocated for a negotiated solution.

In recent years, Iran has summoned diplomats from allied nations over this issue. In 2023, Iran summoned Russia’s envoy twice, and in 2022, it summoned China’s envoy, protesting similar statements. Tehran maintains strong ties with both countries.

