Palestinians react as they inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024.
Palestinians react as they inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024. (Reuters)

36,479 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 36,479 Palestinians and wounded 82,777 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Monday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Forty Palestinians have been killed and 150 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Read more:

UN experts urge all countries to recognize Palestinian statehood

UNRWA says forced displacement has pushed over 1 million people away from Rafah

Israel calls on citizens to avoid traveling to Maldives after ban, foreign ministry

