36,479 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 36,479 Palestinians and wounded 82,777 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Monday.
Forty Palestinians have been killed and 150 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.
