Arab foreign ministers say it’s important to ‘deal positively’ with US Gaza proposal

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt said on Monday it was important to “deal seriously and positively” with a proposal presented by US President Joe Biden that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The foreign ministers met virtually to discuss the proposal alongside US-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts for an Israeli hostages-Palestinian prisoners swap deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire and sufficient aid entry into Gaza, SPA said.

On Monday, Biden spoke with the emir of Qatar about the deal, urging Doha to exert pressure on Hamas.

“The President confirmed Israel’s readiness to move forward with the terms that have now been offered to Hamas,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden said this was the best possible opportunity for a deal, and if Hamas rejected it, it would only prolong the conflict.

“He urged Emir Tamim to use all appropriate measures to secure Hamas’ acceptance of the deal and affirmed that Hamas is now the only obstacle to a complete ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” the White House said.

Biden also thanked Emir Tamim and his team for their efforts to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza and agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days.

