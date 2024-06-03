Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks during the 35th anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini’s shrine in southern Tehran, Iran, June 3, 2024. (Via Reuters)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks during the 35th anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini’s shrine in southern Tehran, Iran, June 3, 2024. (Via Reuters)

Palestinian presidency criticizes comments by Iran’s Khamenei on October 7 attack

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
3 min read

The Palestinian presidency on Monday criticized comments made by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who claimed that the October 7 attack on Israel was necessary to thwart a US-backed plot in the Middle East.

Earlier, Khamenei had praised Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, describing it as “exactly what the region needed.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was exactly what the region needed. Our region needed this operation,” Khamenei said, referring to the assault that ignited the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

“This operation was a decisive blow to the Zionist regime,” Khamenei added, speaking at an event in Tehran commemorating 35 years since the death of his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeini.

He claimed that the Hamas attack foiled a multinational, US-backed plot aimed at enabling Israel to “dominate the politics and economy” of the Middle East.

“This scheme had reached its final moments. At such a critical moment, the Al-Aqsa Flood attack began and destroyed all the plans of the enemy,” Khamenei said.

He added that the October attack set Israel “on a path that will end in nothing but decay and destruction.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In response, the Palestinian presidency said that such comments aim to “sacrifice Palestinian blood” and would not lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

“The Palestinian people have been fighting and struggling for a hundred years, and they do not need wars that do not serve their ambitions for freedom and independence,” the presidency said, as quoted by the official WAFA Palestinian news agency.

“What we want is to end the occupation and establish our independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, not policies that do not serve Palestinian national goals,” the presidency added.

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Tehran-backed Hamas erupted following the Palestinian group’s October attack on Israel.

Iran, which does not recognize Israel, has consistently praised Hamas’ October attack while denying any involvement in its planning or execution.

Read more:

UN experts urge all countries to recognize Palestinian statehood

Acting Iran top diplomat in Lebanon in first official visit since predecessor’s death

UNRWA says forced displacement has pushed over 1 million people away from Rafah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size