Israeli soldiers are silhouetted outside a navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat March 10, 2014. (Reuters)
Israel says shot down surface-to-surface missile over Red Sea

Reuters
1 min read

Israel’s military said it used the Arrow ballistic interceptor on Monday to shoot down a surface-to-surface missile launched in the Red Sea area, after sounding sirens in the port city of Eilat to send residents to shelters.

There was no word of any damage or casualties. The military statement did not say who might have launched the missile. Eilat has come under repeated long-range attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia in solidarity with the Hamas war in Gaza.

