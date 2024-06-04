At least 36,550 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 36,550 people have been killed in the territory during nearly eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The toll includes at least 71 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 82,959 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



Read more:

Israel mourns dead hostages as doubts grow over Gaza truce plan

More than a third of Gaza hostages are dead, Israel says

Israel’s Japan envoy yet to be invited to Nagasaki peace ceremony