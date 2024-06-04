Israel nears decision on Lebanon border offensive: Military

4 min read

Israel is ready for an offensive along the northern border with Lebanon and is nearing a decision, the chief of staff said on Tuesday, as the Hezbollah movement said it was not seeking to widen the conflict but was ready to fight any war imposed on it.



The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which has been fought in parallel to the Gaza war, has intensified in recent days, adding to concerns that an even wider confrontation could break out between the heavily armed adversaries.

Israeli Military Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said the Israeli army was ready to move to an offensive in the north.



“We are prepared after a very good process of training up to the level of a General Staff exercise to move to an offensive in the north,” he said in a recorded statement. “We are approaching a decision point.”



The hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have been their worst since they waged war in 2006, and tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have been forced to flee their homes.



Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian militant group Hamas, says it has been striking Israel in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza. It has previously said it will cease fire when the Israeli offensive on Gaza stops.

Israel has gone to war numerous times in Lebanon.



US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington does “not support a full war with Hezbollah” but Israel had the right to defend itself from Hezbollah attacks.



“We’ve heard Israeli leaders say the solution that they prefer is a diplomatic solution. And obviously that is the solution that we prefer too and that we’re trying to pursue,” he said.



The United States views Iran-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist group.



Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said the fighting in the area was “not a sustainable reality”, adding that Israel was committed to ensuring the return home of tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from the north.

“It is up to Hezbollah to decide if this can be accomplished by diplomatic means or by force,” he said. “We are defending this country and no one should be surprised by our response.”



Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden at the heart of diplomatic efforts seeking de-escalation, said last week a land border agreement between Israel and Lebanon implemented in phases could dampen the conflict.

