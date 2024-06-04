Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills one, wounds another

2 min read

Official media said an Israeli strike on a motorcycle killed one person in south Lebanon Tuesday, the latest in a slew of targeted drone attacks on vehicles in recent days.



Almost eight months of near-daily exchanges of fire between Hamas ally Hezbollah and Israel have intensified over the past week, spreading from beyond the border area into Lebanon’s east.



“The strike targeting a motorcycle in Naqura killed one person and wounded another,” the National News Agency (NNA) said after earlier reporting an “enemy drone strike” in the area.

It did not say whether the casualties were civilians or fighters.



The border clashes began after Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel sparked war in the Gaza Strip.



Israel has ramped up its targeting of Hezbollah fighters and allied Palestinian and Lebanese militants in cars and on motorbikes in Lebanon.



Late Monday, cross-border exchanges set off blazes in border areas of both Israel and Lebanon.



The NNA had reported deadly Israeli strikes on a car and a motorcycle in two south Lebanon locations, with Hezbollah later mourning three fighters killed by Israeli fire.



On Tuesday, Hezbollah said it launched “a slew of explosive-laden drones” at Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights in retaliation.



The violence since early October has killed at least 455 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but including 88 civilians, according to an AFP tally.



On the Israeli side, at least 14 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed, according to the army.



