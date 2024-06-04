Netanyahu’s biggest coalition partner backs prospective Gaza hostage deal

1 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s biggest coalition partner said on Tuesday it would lend “full support” for a prospective deal to free hostages from Hamas captivity even if that would entail “far-reaching steps” in Gaza war strategy.



The statement by Shas, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party that wields 11 of parliament’s 120 seats, followed open opposition to such a deal by two far-right coalition partners.

