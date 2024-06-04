Theme
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Netanyahu’s biggest coalition partner backs prospective Gaza hostage deal

Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s biggest coalition partner said on Tuesday it would lend “full support” for a prospective deal to free hostages from Hamas captivity even if that would entail “far-reaching steps” in Gaza war strategy.

The statement by Shas, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party that wields 11 of parliament’s 120 seats, followed open opposition to such a deal by two far-right coalition partners.

