Nine months into the Israel-Hamas war, who are the remaining hostages in Gaza?

Almost nine months after Hamas militants attacked Israel and took 251 people captive, 120 people are still being held in Gaza but it is unclear how many are still alive.

Of the original 251, some of whom were already dead when they were taken back to the Palestinian territory to be used as bargaining chips, 112 hostages have been released alive so far.

Most were freed during a week-long truce in November, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Israel has also repatriated the bodies of 19 dead hostages, including three hostages killed by Israeli forces who mistook them for Hamas fighters.

The Israeli army says 41 other hostages still in Gaza are dead, including 25 people who died in the October 7 attacks and whose bodies were taken to the Gaza Strip to be used as bargaining chips.

That leaves 79 hostages who may still be alive in Gaza: 72 Israelis (some of whom have more than one nationality), six Thai nationals and one Nepalese national.

Last two children

Kfir Bibas, who was nine months old when he was kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz, alongside his mother Shiri, 32, and his then four-year-old brother Ariel, is the youngest hostage still believed to be in captivity. His relatives held a first birthday party for the red-headed boy in his absence in January.

But Hamas has said all three of them were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza. Israel has yet to confirm their deaths or whether they are still alive.

The children’s father Yarden is still being held hostage.

There are no other child hostages known to be in Gaza.

Young women

Thirteen women, aged 18-39, are still being held by Palestinian militants.

They include five women, aged 18-19, who were performing their military service when they were kidnapped.

As soldiers, they were excluded from November’s prisoner swap.

On Wednesday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a three-minute video of the five women as they were being kidnapped on October 7.

Men of all ages

There are also 64 men still being held in the Gaza Strip, three of whom are in their seventies and two of whom are in their eighties.

Others are young men who were serving in the military at the time of the October 7 attack.

A number of the male hostages were taken alongside family members, including some with their children, who were then released during the November truce.

Festival survivors

At least 26 people abducted during the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival are still being held in Gaza.

Only five were released during November’s truce.

