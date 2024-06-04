Turkish military training plane crashes, kills two soldiers, ministry says

1 min read

A Turkish military training plane crashed in the central province of Kayseri on Tuesday, killing two soldiers, the defense ministry said.



The SF-260 D training aircraft took off from an air base in Kayseri with two pilots on board for training exercises, and crashed for an unknown reason, the ministry said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site and found out that both pilots were killed in the crash, the ministry added.

Read more:

Istanbul apartment building collapses leaving one dead, eight injured

Turkey does not want NATO to ‘take part’ in Ukraine war: Minister