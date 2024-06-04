Theme
FILE -- In this July 29, 2015 file photo, a Turkish Air Force warplane rises in the sky after taking off from Incirlik Air Base, in Adana, southern Turkey. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes against suspected Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq and in northeastern Syria, the military said, in a bid to prevent militants from smuggling fighters and weapons into Turkey. Although Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes against outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK targets in northern Iraq, this was the first time it has struck the Sinjar region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)
A Turkish military training plane crashed in the central province of Kayseri on Tuesday, killing two soldiers, the defense ministry says. (File photo: AP)

Turkish military training plane crashes, kills two soldiers, ministry says

A Turkish military training plane crashed in the central province of Kayseri on Tuesday, killing two soldiers, the defense ministry said.

The SF-260 D training aircraft took off from an air base in Kayseri with two pilots on board for training exercises, and crashed for an unknown reason, the ministry said.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site and found out that both pilots were killed in the crash, the ministry added.

