Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Houthi recruits parade in a show of force amid a standoff in the Red Sea and U.S.-led airstrikes on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen, February 8, 2024. (Reuters)
Houthi recruits parade in a show of force amid a standoff in the Red Sea and US-led airstrikes on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen, February 8, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted ‘military site in Israel’s Eilat

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted a military site for the first time on Israel’s Eilat with a ballistic missile, the Iranian-backed group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Monday.

The ballistic missile named “Palestine” was revealed today by the Houthis, Saree added in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

He said the Houthis will “persist their military operations in support and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza strip is lifted.”

With Reuters

Read more:

Yemen’s Houthis bury militants killed in US, UK strikes

Israel says shot down surface-to-surface missile over Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthis say they target US aircraft carrier, other vessels

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size