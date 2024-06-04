Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted ‘military site in Israel’s Eilat

1 min read

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted a military site for the first time on Israel’s Eilat with a ballistic missile, the Iranian-backed group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Monday.

The ballistic missile named “Palestine” was revealed today by the Houthis, Saree added in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

He said the Houthis will “persist their military operations in support and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza strip is lifted.”

With Reuters

