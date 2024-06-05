Theme
A view shows a watchtower of the US embassy in Awkar, Lebanon June 5, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
US embassy in Lebanon’s Awkar attacked, army arrests assailant

Ghinwa Obeid and Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
3 min read

An assailant opened fire toward the US embassy in Awkar on Wednesday, the Lebanese army said in a statement.



The army fired back and injured the attacker who was transferred to hospital for treatment.

It added that the assailant is a Syrian national.

Local media reports published photos of the alleged assailant drenched in his blood and wearing a vest bearing the words “Islamic State” suggesting he may be affiliated with ISIS.

A judicial official told AFP that the assailant said he carried out the attack “in support of Gaza,” where Israel and Hamas have been at war since the Palestinian militant group’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.

The shooter’s brother, who lives in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley in the country's east, was also detained, the official added, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The US embassy said the incident occurred at 8:34 a.m. local time, adding that the facility and staff are safe.

Lebanese army soldiers gesture as they secure the area near the US embassy in Awkar, Lebanon June 5, 2024. (Reuters)
“Small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US Embassy,” it said on X, adding that an investigation is underway and it’s following up with the relevant authorities.

The embassy said in an advisory statement later in the day that it will remain closed to the public on Wednesday, “but plans to be open for general business as usual tomorrow [Thursday], June 6.”

It reminded American nationals in Lebanon of the State Department travel advisory where they are requested to “avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border area, the Lebanon-Syria border area, and refugee settlements. In all parts of Lebanon, you should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests.”

The army said in a separate statement that Lebanese army units have been deployed around the embassy and were conducting an inspection of the surrounding area to maintain security.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati followed up on the developments with Defense Minister Maurice Slim and held a series of phone calls with army commander Joseph Aoun and heads of security services.

Mikati was informed that “the situation is stable and that intensive investigations have begun to clarify the circumstances behind the incident and the arrest of all of those involved.”

The premier, according to a statement on X, checked on the embassy staff since US envoy to Lebanon, Lisa A. Johnson, is outside the country.

The US embassy in Awkar was attacked in September when a gunman opened fire at the building.

It was said at the time that the shooter was a delivery driver who was seeking revenge for being humiliated by security personnel while delivering food.

