At least 36,586 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 36,586 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 36 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 83,074 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
