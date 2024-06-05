Theme
Displaced civilians flee from the east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombardment on the city on June 5, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
At least 36,586 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 36,586 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 36 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 83,074 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

