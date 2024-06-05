Blast at Israeli military base injures nine

1 min read

Nine Israeli soldiers were injured, two of them seriously, when ordnance exploded at a military base in the south, the army announced on Wednesday.

“An explosion of munitions occurred on a military base in southern Israel. The incident is under investigation,” an army statement said of the Tuesday blast. It added that the injured soldiers were receiving treatment.

Israeli media reported that the explosion took place at a base in the Negev Desert.

It came as the Israeli army pressed its war into Gaza.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 36,550 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

