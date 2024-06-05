EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell invites Israel to discuss Gaza crisis

2 min read

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday he had formally invited Israel’s top diplomat to a meeting to discuss ties amid the war in Gaza.

The EU’s 27 member states last week agreed to ask Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz to a special gathering under an accord between the two sides that links rights to trade ties.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Borrell said at the time that he wanted to press Israel on the catastrophic situation in Gaza, its respect for human rights and a ruling by the UN’s top court to stop an offensive in Rafah.

The ball is now in Israel’s court to accept the invitation. EU officials concede that the government of premier Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to drag out any response as it continues to wage its war in Gaza.

EU countries, which include staunch allies of Israel and firm supporters of the Palestinians, have struggled for a unified position on the war.

Spain and Ireland, which last week recognized a Palestinian state, have called on the EU to review the association agreement on trade over Israel’s Gaza offensive.

The latest Gaza war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 120 of whom remain in Gaza, including 41 the army says are dead.

Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive have killed at least 36,586 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israel’s military pounded central Gaza with heavy air strikes Wednesday as US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators planned to resume talks on a truce and hostage release deal.

The EU has backed a three-phase plan laid out by US President Joe Biden that would halt the fighting for six weeks while hostages are exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and aid is stepped up.

Read more:

Gaza at risk of diseases this summer from piled-up waste, NGO warns

Israel’s Ben-Gvir vows to disrupt coalition till Netanyahu gives details of Gaza deal

Israel to phase out use of military detention camp for Palestinians