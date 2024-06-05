First wounded Gazan child treated in Lebanon begins journey to healing

9 min read

Five-year-old Adam Afana, a Palestinian child, has become the first wounded Gazan to arrive in Lebanon for medical treatment amid the ongoing war with Israel.



Seven months ago, Afana’s life changed forever. The nightmare began when Israeli strikes on Gaza killed his father, sister and other family members, and nearly took his left arm.





Now admitted to the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), Afana is receiving the care he needs.



The journey to Beirut, however, was fraught with challenges. Afana spent more than six weeks in Gaza, sheltering from bombing and undergoing an emergency surgery on his arm without anesthesia.



“Getting Adam out of Gaza was hard,” Eid Afana, Adam’s uncle, told Al Arabiya English. “In early December, I managed to enter Gaza for just two days from Egypt to bring Adam, his mother and his brother out via the Rafah crossing. His arm’s condition was so dire that doctors initially wanted to amputate it.”



After leaving Gaza, Afana spent six months in Egypt before his uncle reached out to the Ghassan Abu Sittah Children’s Fund (GASCF) for help, as his arm required specialized care.



With the assistance of the fund and following discussions with Lebanese authorities, Afana was allowed to enter the country and has become the first child to be treated in Lebanon since the Gaza war started months ago.



GASCF is dedicated to helping the children of Gaza, providing healthcare services to those in need and easing the burden on Gaza’s strained medical sector. According to the organization’s website, the fund’s mission, led by Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah, a British-Palestinian trauma surgeon, involves transporting critically injured children and their caretakers from Palestine to Lebanon. There, they receive comprehensive medical, psychological and social support before returning home to Palestine to continue their recovery.

A new chapter in Beirut



GASCF selected Lebanon as the destination to treat war-wounded Palestinian children because of its expertise in handling war trauma and injuries, along with its advanced medical capabilities.



“Lebanon’s proficiency in treating war trauma and wounds is shaped by its history with conflict,” Dania Dandashli, co-founder of GASCF, told Al Arabiya English. “Our surgeons are skilled in handling severe war-related injuries, making the country well-equipped to welcome these patients, offering comprehensive treatments for war wounds, as well as social and mental rehabilitation.”





Dandashli also mentioned that the healthcare system in Egypt is under immense pressure.



“We believe that all countries should collaborate to alleviate this burden and provide the necessary support.”



Upon arrival on May 27, Afana and his uncle, who is his caregiver in Beirut, received a heartwarming welcome. “The people of Lebanon have embraced Adam and his uncle with open arms, and the level of solidarity has been touching,” Dandashli said.



Afana still cannot move his left arm and is currently undergoing various tests and imaging procedures before doctors determine the appropriate treatment plan.



“Adam is a remarkable child – charming and endearing. Everyone who meets him falls in love with him instantly. He’s a true fighter and survivor,” Dandashli said. “Last weekend, we took him out for some activities. He played his favorite game, football, with other children and visited a farm where he saw animals.



It was heartening to see him enjoy himself and interact with others. His uncle tells us that he is doing much better here.”



Despite his laughter and playful demeanor, the scars of his recent trauma are never far from the surface.



Afana lost his father and sister and witnessed three bombings. During the first airstrike, his entire family was injured. In the second, his father, sister, aunt and grandmother were killed. Afana was there, he saw everything, and he recounts the story in detail.



“He remembers every moment. He describes the home he was in. He remembers his sister and his father, how they were all together,” his uncle recounted. “And when he talks about it, he starts crying. I constantly try to distract him when these dark memories resurface, doing my best to shield him from the distress.”



In addition to physical treatments, Adam is receiving psychological support.

Months of war take mental and emotional toll on children



The war was prompted by the Hamas-led October 7 attack on southern Israel from Gaza, that killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with the militants seizing more than 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.



Israel retaliated by launching a military assault on Gaza that health authorities say has killed more than 36,000 people, mostly civilians, including thousands of children, and wounded more than 81,000.



Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza has left the territory in ruins and led to widespread starvation and massive displacement. Several truce and ceasefire attempts have been made since the war erupted late last year. They have all failed at a long-term solution.



Afana’s story is a stark reminder of the broader humanitarian crisis affecting Gaza and its children. Dandashli hopes to treat 50 war-wounded Palestinian children in Lebanon over the next year.



“Adam’s case underscores the urgent need for specialized care and the complex logistics involved in getting these children the help they require,” she noted. “The goal is a long-term one, as children with war wounds necessitate ongoing treatment due to their developing bodies, particularly their bones.”



Last month, Israel’s assault on Rafah severed the main crossing into Egypt, significantly reducing aid flow and stopping the limited number of people previously leaving for medical assistance.



Dandashli, who is also a psychologist, highlighted that war injuries leave deep psychological scars, especially in children.



“Long-term trauma will always be present. The body remembers; the body keeps the score,” she remarked.



Similarly, Lea Sawaya, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, explained that war leaves an indelible effect on children, regardless of their age or awareness of the events around them.



“Even toddlers, who may not comprehend the situation, sense the pervasive insecurity and lack of safety, which significantly affects their emotional development,” Sawaya told Al Arabiya English, adding that studies indicate that prolonged exposure to war or multiple traumatic events can also impact the brain, leading to both psychological and biological consequences.



“When a child feels unsafe, it undermines their trust and relationship with their environment,” she emphasized. “A healthy dynamic with their surroundings is crucial for children to trust themselves and the world around them. However, the insecurity brought about by war erodes this trust, resulting in deep-seated issues.”



Sawaya went on to say that children exposed to trauma often develop anxiety, as their bodies remain in a state of heightened alertness, anticipating danger.



“This constant vigilance can manifest as irritability, aggression, sleep disorders and depression. Adolescents, in particular, might resort to self-harm as a misguided coping mechanism to find relief from their psychological pain.”



She added: “Another consequence of this trauma is the development of psychosomatic symptoms – physical pains with no biological or organic cause, stemming purely from psychological distress. Additionally, some children may become emotionally withdrawn, cease to express their feelings, or develop panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder. Regressive behaviors, such as stuttering, can also reappear.”



Addressing these complex issues requires a comprehensive approach.



“Affected children need mental, physical, social and emotional support to help them adapt to their new circumstances, especially if they have lost a family member or suffered a significant injury,” Sawaya emphasized. “Developing coping skills and mechanisms is essential for their adjustment.”



“Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is effective in helping children overcome distorted thinking patterns. Group therapy also provides a supportive space where children with similar experiences can share and heal together,” she explained. “Creative therapies, such as art, music, dance and drawing, alongside play and game therapy, are equally important in helping these young survivors express themselves and process their trauma.”



Dandashli noted that there should be international pressure to stop the war, enabling the treatment of more children.



“Adam is the first, but we hope he won’t be the last. We aim to treat more Palestinian children,” she stressed. “Continuing this mission will necessitate the support of everyone involved.”



