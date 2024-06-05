Gaza offensive won’t stop for negotiations with Hamas: Israel

1 min read

Israel reiterated on Wednesday its refusal to halt the Gaza offensive for a resumption of hostage-release talks with Hamas, after mediator Qatar said it had given the Palestinian militants a US-backed truce proposal.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Efforts to wind down the almost eight-month-old war have stumbled over Israel’s declared aim of eliminating Hamas as a governing and military force, while Hamas has given no sign it would step down and wants the Israeli offensive called off.



“Any negotiations with Hamas would be conducted only under fire,” Gallant said in remarks carried by Israeli media after he flew abroad a warplane to inspect the Gaza front.

Read more:

Over 1 million in Gaza could experience highest level of starvation by mid-July: UN

First wounded Gazan child treated in Lebanon begins journey to healing

As Israel attacks Rafah, Palestinians live in tents and scavenge for food