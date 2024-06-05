Israel’s Ben-Gvir vows to disrupt coalition till Netanyahu gives details of Gaza deal

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday his party would “disrupt” the ruling coalition until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discloses details of the prospective Gaza deal amid renewed truce efforts.
Netanyahu still holds a majority in parliament but the national security minister’s post on X reveals deepening ruptures in the country’s wartime coalition.
