FILE - Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting, at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Israel's internal security agency said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, that it had arrested five Palestinians in a plot allegedly hatched in Iran to target and spy on senior Israeli politicians, including the country's far-right national security minister. (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (File photo: AP)

Israel’s Ben-Gvir vows to disrupt coalition till Netanyahu gives details of Gaza deal

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday his party would “disrupt” the ruling coalition until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discloses details of the prospective Gaza deal amid renewed truce efforts.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Netanyahu still holds a majority in parliament but the national security minister’s post on X reveals deepening ruptures in the country’s wartime coalition.

