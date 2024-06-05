Theme
Israel soldiers transfer detained Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip on November 21, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (File photo: AFP)
Israel to phase out use of military detention camp for Palestinians

Reuters
1 min read

Israel is phasing out the use of a military-run detention camp for Palestinians captured during the Gaza war where rights groups alleged there has been abuse of inmates, justice officials said on Wednesday.

State attorneys told the Supreme Court that inmates held at the Sde Teiman site, which was opened after Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, would be gradually transported to permanent holding facilities.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The transfers have started and most prisoners would be relocated within a couple of weeks. This would allow conditions to improve in the meantime, they said.

State attorney Aner Helman, responding to a petition filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, told the court that 700 inmates had already been moved to Ofer, a military stockade in the West Bank.

Another 500 were slated to be transferred in the coming weeks, leaving 200 at Sde Teiman whose future was yet to be decided.

Israel’s military is investigating the deaths of Palestinians captured during the Gaza war as well as the Sde Teiman facility.

Read more:

West Bank demonstrations demand release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel

US ‘concerned’ by report of Israeli abuse of Palestinian prisoners, calls for probe

Biden hints Israel’s Netanyahu prolonging Gaza war for political aims

