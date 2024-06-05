Theme
Jordan flag waving cloudy sky background stock photo
The flag of Jordan. (File photo)

Jordan makes biggest drugs bust in years at border with Saudi Arabia

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
2 min read

Jordan has foiled two plots to smuggle millions of captagon pills through a border post near Saudi Arabia, in the biggest seizure in years of drugs smuggled by Iran-linked networks operating in southern Syria.

The haul was discovered hidden in construction vehicles at the Omari crossing, officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Law enforcement authorities had for weeks tracked two separate operations bringing the consignment of drugs across Jordan’s northern border with Syria, but unlike previous drugs busts authorities made the seizure at the Saudi border.

War-ravaged Syria has become the region’s main site for the mass production of the addictive, amphetamine-type stimulant known as captagon, Western anti-narcotics officials say.

Jordanian officials, like their Western allies, say that Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and pro-Iranian militias who control much of southern Syria are behind a surge in the multi-billion-dollar drugs and weapons trade. Iran and Hezbollah deny the allegations.

UN experts and US and European officials say the illicit drug trade finances a proliferation of pro-Iranian militias and pro-government paramilitary forces created by more than a decade of conflict in Syria.

with Reuters

Read more:

Jordan army says it killed drug and weapons smugglers coming from Syria

Jordan may be behind airstrikes that killed nine in Syria: Reports

Jordan says its forces killed five drug smugglers on Syria border

