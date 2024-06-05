Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it targeted Israel’s Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali

1 min read

Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had targeted Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system in Ramot Naftali with a guided missile.

In Jerusalem, there was no immediate comment from the Israeli military spokesperson’s office.



