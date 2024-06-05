Theme
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system launches defensive rockets to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from near Sderot in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it targeted Israel’s Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali

Reuters
1 min read

Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had targeted Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system in Ramot Naftali with a guided missile.

In Jerusalem, there was no immediate comment from the Israeli military spokesperson’s office.

