Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 36,654

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 36,654 people have been killed in the territory during nearly eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 68 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 83,309 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

