Smoke rises above Lebanon, following an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, May 5, 2024. REUTERS/Ayal Margolin ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL
Smoke rises above Lebanon, following an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, May 5, 2024. (Reuters)

Israel soldier killed after Hezbollah cross-border attack

AFP
1 min read

The Israeli military said Thursday a soldier was killed in the north where troops are engaged in near-daily border clashes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The soldier “fell fighting in the north” on Wednesday, the military said in a statement, after two explosive drones were launched from Lebanon against the town of Hurfeish in northern Israel.

Netanyahu says Israel ‘prepared for very intense operation’ on Lebanon border

Israel nears decision on Lebanon border offensive: Military

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it targeted Israel’s Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali

