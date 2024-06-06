Israel soldier killed after Hezbollah cross-border attack

1 min read

The Israeli military said Thursday a soldier was killed in the north where troops are engaged in near-daily border clashes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The soldier “fell fighting in the north” on Wednesday, the military said in a statement, after two explosive drones were launched from Lebanon against the town of Hurfeish in northern Israel.



Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it targeted Israel’s Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali