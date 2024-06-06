UN condemns mass public flogging in Afghanistan

1 min read

The United Nations on Wednesday slammed a mass flogging of dozens of people in Afghanistan, and called on the Taliban authorities to end the practice.

About 63 people were publicly lashed in the northern Saripul province on Tuesday, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported.

“UNAMA reiterates its condemnation of corporal punishment and calls for respect for international human rights obligations,” the mission said in a statement posted on X.

Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have reintroduced an extreme interpretation of Islamic law -- or sharia.

Crowds have watched public executions and corporal publishments, mainly flogging.

The latter is mostly employed for crimes including theft, adultery and alcohol consumption.

