Palestinians inspect the carcass of a car targeted in Israeli bombardment, resulting in casualties, in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on June 4, 2024. (AFP)
At least 36,731 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Friday that at least 36,731 people have been killed in the territory during eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 77 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 83,530 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

