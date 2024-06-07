Theme
A picture taken on May 14, 2019, shows a general view of the Hodeida port in the Yemeni port city, around 230 kilometers west of the capital Sanaa. (File photo: AFP)

US, UK strike in Yemen’s Hodeidah, Houthi Al-Masirah TV reports

Reuters, Dubai
1 min read

Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen’s Houthi militia, said on Friday that US and British forces had carried out four airstrikes on the airport of Hodeidah and the seaport of Salif, to the north.

