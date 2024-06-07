US, UK strike in Yemen’s Hodeidah, Houthi Al-Masirah TV reports

1 min read

Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen’s Houthi militia, said on Friday that US and British forces had carried out four airstrikes on the airport of Hodeidah and the seaport of Salif, to the north.

