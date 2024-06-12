Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A woman and child walk among debris, aftermath of Israeli strikes at the area, where Israeli hostages were rescued on Saturday, as Palestinian death toll rises to 274, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 9, 2024. REUTERS/Abed Khaled
A woman and child walk among debris, aftermath of Israeli strikes at the area, where Israeli hostages were rescued on Saturday, as Palestinian death toll rises to 274, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 9, 2024. (Reuters)

US evaluates Hamas response to Gaza truce plan

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The United States is “evaluating” an official response by Hamas to the latest proposal for a truce in the Gaza conflict, the White House said Tuesday.

Washington has received the “reply that Hamas delivered to Qatar and to Egypt, and we are evaluating it right now,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists, while declining to provide details on its content.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have been engaged in months of behind-the-scenes negotiations over details for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad said in a statement Tuesday that their response to the truce proposal called for a “complete halt” to Gaza “aggression.”

Gaza is suffering through its bloodiest-ever war, which broke out after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,164 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Read more:

Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan, US cites ‘hopeful sign’

Jordan, Egypt say Israel must abide by UN Security Council resolution on Gaza

Hamas responds to mediators on Gaza ceasefire plan, proposes new timeline

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Norman Finkelstein calls the ICC ‘corrupt’ Norman Finkelstein calls the ICC ‘corrupt’
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size