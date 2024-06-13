Theme
People walk past an Israeli flag amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 31, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, Iran bear full responsibility for border flare-up

Reuters
Israel said on Thursday that Hezbollah, its Iranian patron and the Beirut government bore “full responsibility” for spiraling violence across the Israel-Lebanon border, and hinted that escalation could be in the works.

“Lebanon and Hezbollah, under the guidance of Iran, bear full responsibility for the deterioration of the security situation in the north,” government spokesperson David Mencer said. “Whether through diplomatic efforts - or otherwise - Israel will restore security on our northern border.”

