Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, Iran bear full responsibility for border flare-up

Israel said on Thursday that Hezbollah, its Iranian patron and the Beirut government bore “full responsibility” for spiraling violence across the Israel-Lebanon border, and hinted that escalation could be in the works.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
“Lebanon and Hezbollah, under the guidance of Iran, bear full responsibility for the deterioration of the security situation in the north,” government spokesperson David Mencer said. “Whether through diplomatic efforts - or otherwise - Israel will restore security on our northern border.”
