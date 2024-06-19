3 min read

This week both the fate of Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages in Gaza, are being discussed, debated, and determined around negotiating tables from the US to Israel and Qatar to Egypt.

Meanwhile in New York, the UN Security Council passed its first ceasefire resolution since the war began in October.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

On this week’s episode, Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan brings different perspectives on the prospects for peace from two people who have been deeply engaged with the conflict from day one.

First, Khan sat down with Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour who said the United States is obstructing Palestinians’ “legal right” to statehood.

“While almost the entire globe is in favor of admitting the State of Palestine to membership, only the United States is standing in the way,” Mansour told Al Arabiya English. “The more recognition we have, the more waves from European countries. Perhaps the wave that I referred to in Asia. So then there will be nothing left in terms of grouping of nations - western Europe majority recognizing the state, eastern Europe, all of them recognizing the state, all of Latin American and the Caribbean, all of the Africans, all of the Asians, then what is the logic of the United States continuing to block us?”

For another perspective, Khan spoke with a man whose brother-in-law has been held hostage in Gaza for 250 days.

Moshe Lavi is the brother-in-law of Omri Miran who was taken from his family by Hamas militants at their Kibbutz, Nahal Oz, on October 7th.

During the interview, Lavi called on Hamas leaders to accept the ceasefire proposals and said he hopes to see them “removed from power.”

“We need Hamas leadership to say yes. We need them to understand they cannot hold hostage Israeli citizen. They cannot hold hostage the citizens of other countries and they cannot hold hostage their own people,” Lavi told Al Arabiya English. “…What I hope to see as well, Hamas leadership being removed from power and leaving the Gaza Strip in embarrassment by their own people, by the Gazans.”

Lavi also said he continues to wait anxiously to know the fate of his brother-in-law.

This week’s episode featured different stories united by a common hope that the fragile peace process can result in a lasting peace for Gaza and the return of hostages.

More from Riz Khan:

Israel bombed every ‘designated safe area’ in Gaza: Palestinian diplomat Husam Zomlot

Israel diluting the term ‘Holocaust’ amid Gaza ‘genocide’: Norman Finkelstein

Israeli spokesperson denies reports of ‘full blown famine’ in Gaza