Palestinians carry a casualty outside the headquarters of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, June 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Palestinians carry a casualty outside the headquarters of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, June 23, 2024. (Reuters)

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 37,598

AFP
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 37,598 people have been killed during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 47 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,032 had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

