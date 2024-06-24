World Bank announces $700 million in financing for Egypt

The World Bank announced on Monday $700 million of budget support for Egypt, part of a 3-year, $6 billion program that the bank pledged earlier this year amid a windfall of foreign financing for the indebted North African country.
The $700 million is designed to help Egypt boost private sector participation, macroeconomic and fiscal resilience, and a greener growth trajectory, the World Bank said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
IMF approves $820 million as part of Egypt bailout
IMF ties Egypt’s $8 billion program to currency market reform