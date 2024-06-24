Theme
world bank shutterstock
               The $700 million is designed to help Egypt boost private sector participation, macroeconomic and fiscal resilience, and a greener growth trajectory. (File photo)

World Bank announces $700 million in financing for Egypt

Reuters
The World Bank announced on Monday $700 million of budget support for Egypt, part of a 3-year, $6 billion program that the bank pledged earlier this year amid a windfall of foreign financing for the indebted North African country.

The $700 million is designed to help Egypt boost private sector participation, macroeconomic and fiscal resilience, and a greener growth trajectory, the World Bank said in a statement.

