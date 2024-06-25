Gaza war death toll at 37,658

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 37,658 people have been killed during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The toll includes at least 32 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,237 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



Read more:

Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief: Gaza civil defense



Israel supreme court rules ultra-Orthodox students must be drafted to military



Palestinian President Abbas to visit Moscow, Russian agencies report