A mourner reacts next to the bodies of Palestinians, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's relatives, who were killed in an Israeli strike, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza City, June 25, 2024. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A mourner reacts next to the bodies of Palestinians, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's relatives, who were killed in an Israeli strike, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza City, June 25, 2024. (Reuters)

Gaza war death toll at 37,658

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 37,658 people have been killed during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 32 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,237 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief: Gaza civil defense

Israel supreme court rules ultra-Orthodox students must be drafted to military

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Moscow, Russian agencies report

